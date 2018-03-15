Carson City yoga celebrating new location with open house on Saturday

A day of free yoga classes, refreshments, prizes and other festivities are planned at Carson City Yoga's open house on Saturday.

The yoga studio at 305 N. Carson St., Suite 202, is celebrating the opening of its new studio, formerly Yoga Sol, 116 E. Seventh St., Suite 4.

The event will open with two regularly scheduled classes — first a mixed-level class from 7:30 to 8:45, followed by a class for beginners from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

The free yoga will continue with 20-to-25-minute classes — billed as a chance to try something new and meet an assortment of teachers — for the remainder of the day. All levels are welcome.

Prizes, including local art, books, and yoga gear, will be given away every half hour with the winners chosen from those who attend the open house, or those who stop by the Carson Street studio or the former location, now Joytir Yoga and Massage. Anyone who reviews the studio on Facebook or follows Carson City Yoga on Instagram is eligible.

For information and a complete schedule of Saturday's open house, go to http://www.carsoncityyoga.com.