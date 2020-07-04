Carson City’s Charlotte Sulzbach celebrates 100th birthday

Charlotte Sulzbach, who has lived at The Lodge in Carson City for two years, celebrates her 100th birthday Sunday.

Provided

Charlotte Sulzbach of The Lodge in Carson City will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 5.

Sulzbach was born July 5, 1920 in Millersburg, Ohio. She married her high school sweetheart, Earl Sulzbach on April 22, 1939, and they were married for 58 years. Charlotte has three children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She worked for Good Year Aerospace during the war. When she moved back to Doylestown, Ohio, she worked for the local newspaper, reporting as a veterinarian assistant and a placement counselor at an attorney’s office.

Her family will be coming to The Lodge for a window visit party. They will be having cake. The staff will be decorating the lobby for her special occasion.

A very Happy Birthday from her friends at The Lodge.