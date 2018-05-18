Carson City’s Early Spring Farmers Market continues Saturday

The Early Spring Farmers Market continues Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Musser and Nevada streets, behind Due Sorella.

The market takes place before the Curry Street construction, so plenty of parking will be available on surrounding side streets. Rain isn't in Saturday's forecast.

The farmers will have strawberries, lettuce, asparagus, honey, springs greens, onions, beets and carrots. The market also includes live music by Ricky D.

Bakery Gallery and Treat Yourself will be there to satiate your sweet tooth.