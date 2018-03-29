Carson City’s Kings Canyon Waterfall parking area to temporarily close

Although the trail will remain open, the parking area at the Kings Canyon Waterfall Trail access point, located at the end of King Street, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, April 2.

The closure is a result of construction on North Kings Canyon Road, which is being repaired due to flood damage.

The parking area will remain closed until construction is completed, likely 1-2 weeks.

Both the Waterfall Trail and Ash-Kings Trail will remain open during construction.

For information about the closure, contact Lyndsey Boyer, senior natural resource specialist, at 775-887-2262, ext. 7341.