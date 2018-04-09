Carson City’s Mile High Jazz Band celebrating milestone

For 17 years, Mile High Jazz Band has been performing monthly jazz performances in Carson City. To celebrate the milestone, the band will be playing big-band music with vocalist June Joplin from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St. Admission is free, and donations are encouraged.

The Mile High Jazz Band includes trumpets, trombones, saxophones, keyboard, guitar, bass, and drums. It will play about 17 tunes from its ever-expanding repertoire of selections in the style of Basie, Ellington, and more contemporary composers and arrangers.

The performance is supported, in part, with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

For information, call 775-883-4154, or go to MileHighJazz.com.