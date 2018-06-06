Carson City’s Mile High Jazz Band to present ‘Oh, Say Can You C?’ evening of big-band jazz and poetry

The Mile High Jazz Band with vocalists Jakki Ford and June Joplin will be joined by six poets and readers for "Oh, Say Can You C?," a lively evening of big-band jazz music and poetry.

The event will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 12 in the courtyard adjacent to Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St. In case of rain, the event will be inside the Comma Coffee. Admission is $5 and free for ages 18 and under.

The poems will be read by Rita Geil, Wayne Carlson, Krista Lukas, Susan Sara Priest, Timothy Rhodes, and Amy Roby. Some of the poems are originals by the readers. Each will be followed by a big-band tune that relates to the poem.

This event is supported in part by public funding through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information, call the Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154, or go to MileHighJazz.com.