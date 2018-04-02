Carson Dems luncheon to feature congressional candidate Rick Shepherd

Rick Shepherd, Democratic primary candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, will be the featured speaker at the Carson City Democratic Men's Committee's next luncheon-fundraiser.

The event is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 9 at the Carson City Round Table Pizza, near Walmart, off College Parkway.

The suggested donations of $5 or more can be paid in cash or by check payable to CCDCC. RSVP to luncheon organizer Rich Dunn at 775-230-4989 or richdunn@aol.com.