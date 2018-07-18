Carson High School Class of 1968 hosting 50th reunion Aug. 17-18

Carson High School's Class of 1968 is reuniting Aug. 17 and 18 to celebrate five decades since graduation.

All upper and lower classmates, family and friends are encouraged to attend an outdoor bash with a live music and a cash bar at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St. Registration isn't required and dress is casual.

The main event on the following day will start with cocktails at 6 and a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. at a private room at the Gold Dust West, 2171 E. William St.

The event, including music by a DJ, costs $50 per person. It's exclusively open to class members and their guests.

Registration for the Aug. 18 event is due by Aug. 4; email 1968CHSReunion@gmail.com, or find the event's Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/CarsonHighSchool1968Reunion.