Carson High School student holding diaper drive to help families in need

Families with little to no support will benefit from a diaper drive sponsored by Carson High School's Kaeli Brozovich.

The student is partnering with Life Choices, a local nonprofit pregnancy clinic, for her senior project.

The diaper drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Asian Nails, 3951 S. Carson St., will collect diapers, baby bottles, wipes, pacifiers, blankets, new clothing for infants 0-24 months, formula and diaper cream.

Gently used clothing for babies will be accepted.

For information about Life Choices, go to http://www.communitypregnancycenter.com.