Carson High’s Pru Knox receives national honor

The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced Carson High School student Pru Knox has been selected to join the organization. NSHSS recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated leadership, scholarship and community commitment. NSHSS founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, made the announcement.

“On behalf of the NSHSS, I am honored the recognized the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Pru has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Nobel said in a statement. “Pru is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” NSHSS President James W. Lewis said. “We aim to help students like Pru build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. From high school to college to career, NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.