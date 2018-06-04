Carson Nugget sets June comedy lineup; Bob Zany to kick off roster June 8 and 9

The Carson Nugget will be transformed into a laugh factory this month starting with Bob Zany's performance on June 8 and 9.

Zany is known for performing with his trademark cigar on stage. He's known to be heard on The Bob and Tom Show and has his own segment called The Zany Report.

Other comedians visiting the Carson Comedy Club this month are Daniel Dugar on June 15-16, Rick Izquieta on June 22-23 and Ryan Wingfield on June 29-30.

The hourlong shows start at 8 p.m. in the Sierra Room. Doors open at 7:15.

Tickets for $15 are being sold at the casino's guest service center and at http://www.brownpapertickets.com.

For information about the comedy shows or other events planned at the Nugget, go to http://www.ccnugget.com, or call 775-882-1626. Also, "like" the casino's Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/CarsonNugget, for updates.