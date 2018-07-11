Carson River History Trunk presentation is Saturday in Dayton

Learn about the Carson River during a presentation about the Carson River History Trunk, which contains historical items, examples of local plants and animals, maps and photographs.

The event from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dayton State Park will include a short walk along the Carson River to look for birds and other wildlife.

Meet near the park entrance. Dayton State Park is 12 miles east of Carson City on Highway 50.

The park entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. There is no additional charge for the program.

For information, contact Kim Zuch at 775-687-4319 or washoelake@hdiss.net.