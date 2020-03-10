Carson Tahoe Health installs Karma boxes to support community

Carson Tahoe Health is unveiling several “Karma Boxes” (wooden/Plexiglas donation cabinets) at its various locations to house toiletries, First Aid items and nonperishable foods for those in need, all available at any time and at no cost.

Started by Reno local Grant Denton, the Karma Box initiative is a humble and accessible way for community members to provide for others in need. The project was started because Michelle Joy, Carson Tahoe vice president and chief operating officer, saw the community need and the opportunity for Carson Tahoe to help. Carson Tahoe is just one of several organizations embracing Karma Boxes in Northern Nevada.

“Carson Tahoe has been assessing ways to help our community thrive, and this project hit home,” said Alan Garrett, president and CEO of Carson Tahoe Health. ”After seeing the good Denton was doing for our homeless population, we felt a connection and reached out to him to initiate this project on our campuses.”

Additionally, Preston Emborsky, a local boy scout from Troop 341, built, painted and donated the boxes Carson Tahoe is hosting on its campuses.

“The Karma Boxes will remind people that Carson Tahoe Health is here to help,” said Emily Creighton, marketing specialist at Carson Tahoe, who also helped bring this project to fruition. “We live and work in this community, and we want it to be a strong and healthy one.”

Carson Tahoe will monitor the donation boxes and is encouraging the entire community to donate as they’re able. “Our Carson Tahoe family is excited to take on this worthwhile opportunity and is committing to help keep the boxes full year-round,” Garrett said. “We are encouraging our entire community to take the challenge and contribute as well.”

Examples of donations include:

Non-perishable food such as trail mix, bottled water, and individually packaged snack items such as crackers, applesauce, chips, etc.

New & packaged hygiene items such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, sunscreen, comb, Band-Aids, diapers, feminine hygiene products, etc.

Clothing items such as gloves, hats, socks, lap blankets, etc.

Miscellaneous items such as a reusable water bottle, an encouraging note, flashlight, hand warmers, reusable bags, etc.

Carson Tahoe Karma Boxes are now in the following locations (with room for expansion):

CTH Regional Medical Center (front entrance near bus stop)

CTH Specialty Medical Center (main entrance)

CTH Minden Medical Center (urgent care entrance)

CTH Dayton Medical Center – coming soon

Denton’s vision and concept of the Karma Boxes is changing lives, proving that when community members put their resources together, great things can happen.

