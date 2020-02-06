Carson Tahoe marks heart month

In recognition of February as American Heart Month, Carson Tahoe Health will be participating in and hosting several educational and awareness events throughout the month.

Heart disease and stroke, identified as several of the top areas of opportunity in both Carson Tahoe’s 2016 and 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, are leading causes of death for men and women nationally. Carson Tahoe Health makes it a priority to help various community organizations raise awareness on heart disease and is committed to providing assistance to the community through education and support.

In this vein, Carson Tahoe will host a complementary heart-health management class at the Regional Medical Center’s Valley View Room, third floor, Feb. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Carson Tahoe Health Cardiologists Neil Aboul-Hosn, DO, David Baker, MD, and Nathan Ho, DO will speak on various topics related to heart health.

Additionally, Carson Tahoe employees will participate in the National Wear Red Day, which is Friday. This is the day the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast. From landmarks to news anchors, worksites, and neighborhoods to online communities, this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke.

“We invite you to join us in both wearing red on Feb. 7 and at our lecture to learn more about prevention behind this common and problematic disease,” Mina Fiddyment, manager of the Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, said in a news release. “Events such as these serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of our community.”

The Carson Tahoe Health Regional Medical Center is located at 1600 Medical Parkway in North Carson City. To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health’s heart-health education programs and services, visit CarsonTahoe.com/Heart. @CarsonTahoe

To learn more about the Northern Nevada Heart Association and Go Red for Women initiative, visit Heart.org. #NVGoesRed @AHAnorthernNevada