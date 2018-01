The chance to paint a bunny on the moon is being offered at the Carson Valley Desert Brushes' next meeting.

The club will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Carson City Fire Station No. 12, 3620 N. Sunridge Drive, Carson City.

Painters of all levels, and those who would like to learn to paint, are invited.

For information, call Carol at 775-265-1937, Linda at 775-265-1746 or Jaymee at 775-392-0532.