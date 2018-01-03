Carson Valley Desert Brushes to meet Jan. 11 in Minden
January 3, 2018
Painters of all levels and those who would like to learn are invited to paint a snowman with the Carson Valley Desert Brushes on Jan. 11.
The art club will meet at 10 a.m. at the fire station on Stephanie Way in Minden's Johnson Lane area.
For information, call Sheri at 775-267-3317 or Jaymee at 775-392-0532.
