Carson Valley Desert Brushes to meet May 10
May 1, 2018
The Carson Valley Desert Brushes will meet at 10 a.m. May 10 at the Johnson Lane Firehouse, 1450 Stephanie Way.
Painters of all levels, and those who would like to learn to paint, are welcome. The club will be studying how to paint a rose.
For information, call Sue at 408-691-9202 or Linda at 775-265-1746.
