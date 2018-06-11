Carson Valley Desert Brushes to meet Thursday in Carson City
June 11, 2018
The Carson Valley Desert Brushes will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 14, and 9 a.m. Saturday at the Carson City Fire Station No. 12, 3620 N. Sunridge Drive in Carson City.
Painters of all levels, and those who would like to learn to paint, are welcome. Attendees will be using pen and ink to draw and paint a Christmas stocking.
For information, call Linda at 775-265-1746.
