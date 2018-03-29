 Carson Valley Desert Brushes to paint springtime piece at April 12 meeting | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Valley Desert Brushes to paint springtime piece at April 12 meeting

The Carson Valley Desert Brushes will meet to paint a bunny heart at 10 a.m. April 12 at the Carson City Fire Station No. 12, 3620 N. Sunridge Drive.

Painters of all levels, and those who would like to learn to paint, are welcome.

For information, call Denise at 775-828-9909 or Linda at 775-265-1746.