Carson Valley Trails Association holding annual meeting, member celebration

The Carson Valley Trails Association (CVTA) invites the public to the organization's annual meeting and member celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 3 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

The free event will include displays, sales of CVTA merchandise, refreshments and a no-host bar. Also planned is a trails information and updates presentation.

The association is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that works with partners to provide access to public lands through a recreational trail system for present and future generations.

For information about the organization, go to http://www.carsonvalleytrails.org and https://www.facebook.com/CarsonValleyTrails/.