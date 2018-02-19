CASA of Carson City recruiting volunteers to serve abused children

An event at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 will cover how to help local children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates information hour will be at the CASA building, 1539 E. Fifth St., Carson City.

CASA volunteers typically dedicate 8-10 hours a month serving as the eyes and ears for the juvenile court judges. The volunteers represent the best interests of each child and solely focus on each child's wellbeing, wants and needs. No experience is needed, although volunteers must be 21 or older and have a passion for helping children.

Training is provided free of charge. CASA staff attends all hearings at the side of volunteers. Staff gathers twice a month to have coffee and bounce around ideas, ask questions, or simply talk.

For information, send an email to CASA Director Melanie McCormick at MelanieMcCormickCASA@outlook.com.