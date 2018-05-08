CD2 candidate Pat Fogarty next Des luncheon speaker
May 8, 2018
Pat Fogarty, a biotech entrepreneur and Democratic primary candidate for Congressional District 2, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon.
Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Round Table Pizza near Starbucks in the Walmart retail complex, just off of College Parkway.
All are welcome. Donations of $5 or more appreciated. Direct inquiries can be made to Rich Dunn at 775-230-4989 or richdunn@aol.com.
