Celebration of famed mailman ‘Snowshoe Thompson’ returning Feb. 24

The 18th Annual Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration is returning to the Sierra on Feb. 24 at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe.

Activities will begin with a guided interactive historical reenactment tour over the snow starting at 9 a.m. Snowshoe Thompson will be portrayed by chautauquan Steve Hale. Attendees can bring their own snowshoes and cross country skis, or rent snowshoes from the Lake Tahoe Golf Course at $15.

Other activities include an appearance by local skiing legend Martin Hollay, a book signing by author/raconteur Frank Tortorich, a performance by musician storyteller Richard Blair and a longboard ski demonstration by accomplished Norwegian skier Nina McLeod.

In addition to entertainers and demonstrations, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society will have on display a Snowshoe Thompson exhibit.

The legendary "Mailman of the Sierra," John A. "Snowshoe" Thompson carried mail between Placerville, Calif., and Genoa, Nev., for 20 years, twice a month during the winters between 1856 and 1876, on snowshoes, or what today we know as skis.

The celebration is a family-friendly event that will run until 1 p.m. Registration will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The requested donation is $20 per person, which includes all activities as well as lunch.

Recommended Stories For You

A no-host bar will also be available. There is no charge for children under 12 years of age.

To RSVP or for information, contact Nina at 530-573-8940 or by email to norskenina@sbcglobal.net. The Lake Tahoe Golf Course is at 2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

The annual event is presented by the Genoa based Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization, which is partnering this year with the Lake Tahoe Golf Course, the Douglas County Historical Society, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce.