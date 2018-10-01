Celebration of Scandinavian culture planned in Carson City

A Viking invasion of the most "velkommen" (welcome) kind comes to Carson City on Oct. 13, when Daughters of Norway Queen Maud Lodge No. 42 presents its annual Scandinavian Festival.

The celebration of Scandinavian culture is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Family, 1201 Saliman Road.

Organizers invite visitors to share in the traditions of Nordic countries and be encouraged to learn more about their own.

The festival will feature traditional baked goods, lefse, lunch, arts and crafts, rosemaling, gift butikk, demonstrations, music, exhibits, raffles, a Viking village and more.

For information, call Laura at 775-762-3734, or go to daughtersofnorway.org, or send an email to qmaud42@gmail.com.