Central Lyon County Fire District lifts burning restrictions

The Central Lyon Fire Protection District has lifted burning restrictions effective Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Open burning is permitted with a burn permit. Burn permits can be obtained at the District Office, located at 246 Dayton Valley Rd, Ste. 106 in Dayton. Permits are also available online at CentralLyonFire.org.

Before any controlled burn, permittees must call the District Burn Line to ensure burning is permitted. The District will suspend burning depending on weather conditions.

Central Lyon County Fire District Chief Rich Harvey reminds all citizens to be fire safe and adhere to the restrictions on the permit. Property owners could be liable for any fire that escapes.

Requirements for burning include the following safety tips:

Before burning, call the Fire District Burn Line at 775-246-6232 to determine if burning is allowed

Supervise the burning material until the fire has been extinguished completely

Monitor for a minimum of two hours after extinguishing fire

Burn only if the wind is blowing 10 mph or less

Conduct open burning at least 30 feet from any structure or other combustible material

Burn near a garden hose connected to a water supply

Residents who do not have a burn permit are prohibited from burning.

For more information on Central Lyon Fire visit CentralLyonFire.orgor call 775-246-6209.