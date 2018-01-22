Chair of Nevada Democrats to speak at Douglas County Democratic Women luncheon

The Douglas County Democratic Women will present the chairman of the Nevada State Democratic Party, William McCurdy II, as its guest speaker at the February luncheon.

Chairman McCurdy will talk about party goals for moving Nevada forward in 2018 and beyond.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Reservations are required. To make one, email dcdw@gbis.com, or call 775-267-0539 by noon on Feb. 1. The cost to attend is $20 per person.