Chance to connect with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office offered
February 8, 2018
A regional representative from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's office will be hosting in-person hours in Carson City to talk about federal resources and working through challenges with federal agencies.
The representative will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.
Information about services provided by the senator's office is available at cortezmasto.senate.gov.
