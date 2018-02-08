 Chance to connect with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office offered | NevadaAppeal.com

A regional representative from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's office will be hosting in-person hours in Carson City to talk about federal resources and working through challenges with federal agencies.

The representative will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Information about services provided by the senator's office is available at cortezmasto.senate.gov.