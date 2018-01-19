Chance to meet soccer professionals offered at Carson City event

The chance to play with current and former professional soccer players is being offered at a free event hosted by Let's Kick It.

The chance to improve skills, showcase talent and get autographs from soccer professionals will be offered at Family Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21.

The event, at Empire Ranch Sports Complex, 1875 Fair Way, will feature Andrew Robles, former Chivas USA player.

Other players who were invited include: Ariana Calderón of USA and Mexico; Miguel Aguilar of La Galaxy; Amobi Okugo of Portland Timbers; Agustin Cazarez of Sacramento Republic; Michael "Mickey" Daly of Fresno FC; and Chimdum Mez of Juventud Escazuceña.

Tacos will be sold for $2 each, nachos for the same price and drinks for $1.