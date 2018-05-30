Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada site of summer art camp June 25-29

Summer Art Camp will be held at the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada June 25-29. During the week, children will join Maureen Conlin as they learn how to create unique mosaic pieces, enjoy painting, drawing, sculpting and then display their art pieces at their own art exhibition to be held June 29 at the Children's Museum. Session 1 is at capacity, but Session 2 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. has available space for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

To reserve a spot, call 775-884-2226. Tuition for the week is $65.

Arts for Children of Nevada, http://www.afcnv.org, will sponsor four scholarships to the art camp.