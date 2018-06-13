Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City offering free admission June 23

The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada will offer free admission to all visitors on June 23.

This free day is being offered courtesy of Carson City Toyota, the June Sponsor of the Month at the Museum.

Visitors to the museum on that day can engage in a number of hands-on activities, including, musical instruments, a jungle gym and numerous interactive games, as well as engage in art activities and science learning opportunities.

The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada is a play-based learning experience created to inspire imagination and creativity.

Children and their families are encouraged to explore the world together through interactive exhibits and programs in the arts, sciences, humanities, and history.

All learning experiences are based on Nevada State Teaching Standards.