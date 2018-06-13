Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City offering free admission June 23
June 13, 2018
The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada will offer free admission to all visitors on June 23.
This free day is being offered courtesy of Carson City Toyota, the June Sponsor of the Month at the Museum.
Visitors to the museum on that day can engage in a number of hands-on activities, including, musical instruments, a jungle gym and numerous interactive games, as well as engage in art activities and science learning opportunities.
The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada is a play-based learning experience created to inspire imagination and creativity.
Children and their families are encouraged to explore the world together through interactive exhibits and programs in the arts, sciences, humanities, and history.
All learning experiences are based on Nevada State Teaching Standards.
Trending In: Announcements
- Supreme Court candidate Leon Aberasturi to be Dems luncheon speaker
- Douglas County candidates to be feature in forum May 3
- Eugene Hoover, candidate for lieutenant governor, holding meet and greet in Carson City
- Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd encourages participation in Friday’s walkabout meeting
- Master dance instructors giving workshop in Carson City