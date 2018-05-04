Cinco de Mayo celebration in Carson City to support Dreamer program

The Carson City Democratic Central Committee in solidarity with local Dreamers is holding a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the Carson City Democrats Office, 502 E. John St.

There will be a taco bar (cash donations are appreciated), margaritas and other beverages for a fee, in addition to children's games, raffle prizes and a piñata.

The event invites attendees to participate in a letter-writing campaign to tell political representatives what they feel about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and immigration policies.

Guides will be available to give assistance with writing the letters in English or Spanish and mailing them.

For information, call 775-841-3367. Leave a message and someone will return the call.