Color fun run planned in Carson City

The students of Mark Twain Elementary School will host their third annual community-wide "My School Color Run" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21, at Mills Park.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. for registered runners. The untimed two-mile walk, jog or run event is a fundraiser for the school. It's designed for all ages and fitness abilities.

During the event, participants will pass through vibrant color zones. Each pre-registered participant will be provided with a powder color pack that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

Sign up for the run by visiting events.myschoolcolorrun.com or by completing a paper registration form from the school.