Community, open space grants offered
May 7, 2018
The Nevada Division of Forestry is accepting grant applications for the Community Forest and Open Space Program.
The program provides federal funding to acquire private forest lands for public use.
Nevada can request up to $1.8 million in funding form the U.S. Forest Service for three proposed projects. The grants program is open to local governments, tribal governments and land trust organizations as well as qualified nonprofit conservation groups.
Those interested can find details and apply online at http://forestry.nv.gov/grants/.
