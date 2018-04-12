Competition to choose logo for Carson City foundation

The Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation is seeking an original logo to visually brand or identify the foundation. The logo will be employed in signage, the foundation's Internet and social media presence, documents and publications, and any other place the foundation has a need to brand.

Although entries from students are particularly encouraged, the competition is open to everyone. Individuals or teams may submit one or several designs.

The winning entry will receive a cash prize of $100, a foundation membership, recognition in the media and at the foundation's annual community service awards ceremony, a certificate commemorating the award, the right to be identified as the logo's designer, and the right to include the design in their portfolio.

For competition rules, specifications, and entry forms, email the foundation at carsonparksfoundation@gmail.com no later than April 30. Designs must be submitted no later than May 31. The winning entry will be selected at the June meeting of the Foundation Board of Directors.

Founded in 2015, the foundation is a nonprofit member-driven 501(c)(3) created for charitable and educational purposes related to parks and recreation. Its current projects includes the restoration of missing headstones in Lone Mountain Cemetery, improvements to the Centennial Park tennis courts, development of the Eagle Valley Disc Golf Course and improvements at the Fuji and Sonoma dog parks. It also manages the historic Wungnema House in Mills Park.