Comstock Democratic Club to meet in Dayton
January 3, 2018
All Democrats and progressive voters are encouraged to attend the Comstock Democratic Club's next meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Dayton Valley Branch Library.
The meeting will include a presentation about the accomplishments from the past year and plans for moving the agenda forward in 2018.
