Comstock Democratic Club to meet in Dayton

All Democrats and progressive voters are encouraged to attend the Comstock Democratic Club's next meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Dayton Valley Branch Library.

The meeting will include a presentation about the accomplishments from the past year and plans for moving the agenda forward in 2018.