Congressional candidates visiting Douglas County Democratic Women in Minden
March 20, 2018
An opportunity to get to know the democratic candidates for Congressional District 2 is being offered thanks to the Douglas County Democratic Women.
Vance Alm, M.D., Clint Koble, and Rick Shepherd will introduce themselves and respond to predetermined questions at the club's April luncheon.
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 2 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. The cost is $25 per person.
Reservations are required by noon on March 29. RSVP to DCDW dcdw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.
