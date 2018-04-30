Congressional District 2 candidate Vance Alm to be Dems luncheon speaker
April 30, 2018
Vance Alm, a primary care physician and contender for the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 2, will be the featured speaker at a Democratic luncheon on May 7.
Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ.
This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Round Table Pizza, 3325 Retail Drive, just off of College Parkway in the Walmart retail complex. All are welcome.
A donations of $5 or more is appreciated. Inquiries can be made to Rich Dunn at 775-230-4989 or richdunn@aol.com.
