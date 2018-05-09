Construction work to temporarily close Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range May 30-June 7

The Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range will be closed for construction projects from May 30 to June 7.

Thanks to a Nevada Department of Wildlife Hunter Education Grant, funded through the Pittman-Robertson Act, Quality of Life funds and donations from local organizations, the Parks Department is finishing the installation of the restroom facility at the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range. In addition to finishing the new restroom facility, Public Works will be doing berm work to the private shooting bays to enhance the heights of the eroded berms.

For the safety of the contractors and city employees, all range activities will be canceled until the range reopens on June 8.

For information about the construction projects, contact Parks Operations Superintendent David Navarro at 775-283-7346.