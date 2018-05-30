Controller candidate Catherine Byrne to be Dems luncheon speaker

Catherine Byrne, candidate for state controller, will be the featured speaker at a Democratic luncheon on June 4. Catherine is a Certified Public Accountant with decades of accounting experience, including many years of government accounting.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Round Table Pizza, near Starbucks in the Walmart retail complex, just off of College Parkway. All-you-can-eat buffet lunch available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured, open-ended and informal atmosphere.

Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. For information, contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.