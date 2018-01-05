‘Cool Jazz in January’ music program planned in Carson City

A jazz quintet from the Mile High Jazz Band will swing into the new year from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The program, Cool Jazz in January, will present favorite jazz tunes featuring Derek Fong on saxophone; Wayne Theriault on trumpet; David Bugli on keyboard; Frank Iannetta on bass; and Brandon Dodge on drums.

General admission is $5 at the door. Anyone 18 and younger can attend for free.

Mile High Jazz Band events are supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information about Cool Jazz in January and the Mile High Jazz Band, call 775-883-4154, or go to MileHighJazz.com. For information about other events at Comma Coffee, call June Joplin at 775-883-2662, or go to CommaCoffee.com.