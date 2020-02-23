Corpus Christi Catholic Church to host Discada dinner March 1

Corpus Christi Catholic Church is hosting its first Discada dinner March 1 at the church, 3597 N. Sunridge Drive.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. There will be a no-host bar available serving wine, beer and margaritas. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger and free for children 4 and younger. Advance reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 775-267-3200 or by stopping in at the church between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays or after weekend masses.

Discada is a form of cooking a variety of meats in a “cowboy wok” first used in northern Mexico, eventually brought into southern Texas and now used across the United States.

Dinner includes a variety of meats cooked in the Discada pan and served with rice, beans, salsa and tortillas.