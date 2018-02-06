Country music’s Lacy J. Dalton to star in benefit show in Gardnerville

A dinner and show with County Music Hall of Fame's Lacy J. Dalton is planned on March 24 to benefit Young at Heart, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Douglas County Senior Center.

Doors open at 5 and dinner will be served at 6. Dalton will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for seniors and military and $35 for everyone else. All proceeds will fund the nonprofit's hot soup program.

For tickets, go to youngatheartcarsonvalleynv.org, or contact the senior center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, 775-901-7028.