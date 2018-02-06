Country music’s Lacy J. Dalton to star in benefit show in Gardnerville
February 6, 2018
A dinner and show with County Music Hall of Fame's Lacy J. Dalton is planned on March 24 to benefit Young at Heart, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Douglas County Senior Center.
Doors open at 5 and dinner will be served at 6. Dalton will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for seniors and military and $35 for everyone else. All proceeds will fund the nonprofit's hot soup program.
For tickets, go to youngatheartcarsonvalleynv.org, or contact the senior center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, 775-901-7028.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Concerns growing over wild horses along Highway 50
- Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says body of Fallon man found in the desert
- Crews extinguish blaze at Indian Hills home
- Chili’s hosting Daddy-Daughter Night Out on Feb. 6
- Sierra Nevada snowpack: Region is becoming snow-starved, but reservoirs provide buffer