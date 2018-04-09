CW Bayer to bring strychnine banjo to life in Carson City
April 9, 2018
One-time Carson City resident Mark Twain once described genuine music as the kind that will "suffuse your system like strychnine whisky." To experience it, Twain's advice was to "just smash your piano and invoke the glory-beaming banjo!"
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, you can share in Twain's appreciation for genuine music by joining musician, author, performer and present-day Carson City resident C.W. Bayer as he takes the A to Zen back to the Days of Forty-Nine through a combination of storytelling, imagery, and the music of an authentic, 19th century strychnine banjo.
Admission is $5. The A to Zen is at 1803 N. Carson St., near Grocery Outlet. For information, go to nevadamusic.com.
