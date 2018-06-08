Dangberg park in Minden hosting ‘More trains in the Westerns’ with speaker Jim Clark

MINDEN, Nev.— Speaker Jim Clark will present Part II of his program, "More Trains in the Westerns", in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Saturday, June 16, at 10 a.m.

Clark, known to many as "The Train Man", is returning for a third year to cover more of the 250 films he has worked on. Clark is an engineer and train coordinator who is associated with several of the biggest films with trains and their Hollywood stars. Some of those films include "The Lone Ranger," "Wild Wild West," "Into the West" and "Water for Elephants."

Clark's original program premiered at the 2016 Lone Pine Film Festival. Part II will include more film clips of various western movies and commentary which will be presented on the park's new audio visual system.

"To have Jim Clark return for a third season is very thrilling for us. He has so many entertaining stories and experiences to share, no presentation is the same," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, a quarter of a mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming speakers for this season include Glen Whorton of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society who will speak on The Prison in Nevada History on July 7; Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey will speak on their book The Old Genoa Cemetery; A Walking Tour – Book 1 on July 28; and Chautauquan Michael Fisher will portray H.F. Dangberg Sr. presenting "Curmudgeons, Comrades and Fools From My Days in the Valley." on August 4.