Danny Tarkanian, candidate for U.S. Senate, to visit Fernley Republican Women

Danny Tarkanian will talk about his candidacy for the U. S. Senate at Fernley Republican Women's next meeting.

The event will be at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on Feb. 20. A light meal will be served at 6 and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

Tarkanian graduated with honors from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and magna cum laude from the University of San Diego School of Law. A commercial real estate developer, Tarkanian founded a nonprofit youth basketball organization that teaches children life lessons in leadership and sportsmanship. He and his wife Amy have four children: Lois, Ava, Ashley and Jerry Jr.

Additionally, donations are sought for the group's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier program, which collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank along with donations of funds and care items for soldiers.

Children's books are also being collected for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's children's ward. Money donations can be sent to Fernley Republican Women, P.O. Box 412, Fernley, 89408.

For information, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.