Dayton restaurant hosting Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to help Special Olympics Nevada
February 27, 2018
A fundraiser in Dayton will help an organization that provides athletes with intellectual disabilities year round training and competition in a variety of sports.
Special Olympics Nevada will benefit from proceeds raised at a Tip-A-Cop event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 29 at the 1st & 10 Bar and Grill, 240 Dayton Valley Road.
For information, call 775-246-7900.
