Dayton restaurant hosting Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to help Special Olympics Nevada

A fundraiser in Dayton will help an organization that provides athletes with intellectual disabilities year round training and competition in a variety of sports.

Special Olympics Nevada will benefit from proceeds raised at a Tip-A-Cop event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 29 at the 1st & 10 Bar and Grill, 240 Dayton Valley Road.

For information, call 775-246-7900.