Dayton State Park sets bird-watching program

The staff at Dayton State Park has organized a bird-watching program for area residents.

The program is scheduled for May 5 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will meet at the Dayton State Park entrance, 825 U.S. 50, 12 miles east of Carson City.

The cost is $5 per vehicle park entrance fee.

A spokesman said participants will be introduced the variety of birds at the park before making their way along the Carson River to view the birds. While there will be a limited number of binoculars at the event, participants are urged to bring their own. They should also dress appropriately for the weather, wear good walking shoes and bring a hat, water, sun protection and insect repellent.