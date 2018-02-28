Dayton Valley Branch Library holding book sale March 9-10

The Dayton Valley Branch Library said it has an extensive inventory of donated books it's selling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Dayton Valley Branch Library, the sale is a fundraiser for the library and Lyon County Library System.

The library is at 321 Old Dayton Valley Road, across from Dayton Intermediate School.