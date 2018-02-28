Dayton Valley Branch Library holding book sale March 9-10
February 28, 2018
The Dayton Valley Branch Library said it has an extensive inventory of donated books it's selling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Dayton Valley Branch Library, the sale is a fundraiser for the library and Lyon County Library System.
The library is at 321 Old Dayton Valley Road, across from Dayton Intermediate School.
Trending In: Announcements
- Free film screening March 14 in Reno to center on Nevada water fight
- Natural Living: Protect yourself during the cold/flu season naturally
- Dayton restaurant hosting Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to help Special Olympics Nevada
- Baby-sitting certification course offered in Carson City over spring break
- Commodity food distribution planned in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce