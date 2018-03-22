Dayton Valley Branch Library hosting children’s event, author book signing

The Dayton Valley Branch Library is hosting a Children's Day, or El Dia de los Ninos, at the library featuring the Taiko Drum group from Reno.

The free event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. April 28, the same day the Friends of the Dayton Valley Library and the Historical Society of Dayton are hosting a book signing with local author Anthony Shafton. The author and his book, "The Nevada They Knew," will be at the Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road, from 2 to 4 p.m.