Deadlines for Nevada Arts Council grants announced

The first in a series of deadlines to receive grants from the Nevada Arts Council is March 20 — the deadline for project grants by organizations for projects with community impact.

That will be followed April 3 by the grants supporting growth through the arts for pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students.

April 15 is the deadline for the Folk Arts Fellowship Grant recognizing accomplishments in the folk arts and the Artist Fellowship Grant recognizing outstanding individual artists.

Finally, the deadline for seeking project support for individual artists is May 1.

The grants are available to nonprofits arts and community organizations, public institutions and individual artists to make cultural activities and experience available to Nevadans and visitors to the state.